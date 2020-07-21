Callum Hudson-Odoi unhappy with lack of game time at Chelsea

0:45 Frank Lampard says he wants his Chelsea players to want to play more, amid reports that Callum Hudson-Odoi has grown frustrated with a lack of game time Frank Lampard says he wants his Chelsea players to want to play more, amid reports that Callum Hudson-Odoi has grown frustrated with a lack of game time

Callum Hudson-Odoi is unhappy at his lack of game time for Chelsea and would consider a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

The England international has played less than an hour since Chelsea's return to action following the coronavirus pandemic.

Hudson-Odoi missed the first three games of the restart due to an injury picked up in the mini pre-season before the Premier League got back underway and has yet to start a match upon his return.

He signed a new five-year deal with Chelsea last September worth around £140,000 a week, after months of protracted negotiations, complicated by interest from Bayern Munich.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Live on

Lampard said: "He needs to keep training at the highest level. It's what he's been doing, particularly in the last week to 10 days. He's had a good impact in his last two performances. He's got great talent and great potential."

Asked if he sensed frustration about a lack of game time, Lampard replied: "No. I'd expect my players to want to play as much as they can. I pick players on how they train daily and what they can give us. It's the same as every other player."

Callum Hudson-Odoi has played less than an hour of football since the Premier League returned after the coronavirus-enforced shutdown

Hudson-Odoi continues to enjoy a good working relationship with Lampard and in particular his assistant Jody Morris, who worked closely with him during his time in the club's academy.

For now, neither player nor club have discussed a move. Chelsea have already signed Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to boost his attacking options next season and are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen for Kai Havertz.

Hudson-Odoi will also have half an eye on next summer's Euro 2021, well aware that Gareth Southgate is unlikely to add to the winger's three England caps if he remains without first team action.

Lampard putting transfer thoughts aside

Lampard says any thoughts about the transfer market has been put to one side as he prepares for two vital games in the quest for a top four finish in the Premier League and a FA Cup final.

Lampard says he is not thinking about adding to the signings of Ziyech and Werner, despite the club being in talks with Bayer Leverkusen forward Havertz.

"I am not going to talk about Kai Havertz or any other player. I am looking at a game tomorrow that is so huge for this club. I am not thinking about players from other teams."

Hakim Ziyech says Lampard played a key role in his move from Ajax

Ziyech revealed that Lampard played a key role in persuading the Morocco international to move to Stamford Bridge.

Lampard hopes his passion for the club will rub off on any new arrivals this summer.

"If I work for this club I want to get the best out of the group that I have," Lampard said. "If we look at bringing in players and I have to speak to them you just want to speak about the vision and what you want for the club.

"When I get the opportunity to do that I will do that. Hopefully with a lot of passion, feeling and with an idea of what I want.

"I remember being a player and having certain conversations like that at different times with managers. As a player you want to join somewhere that is going somewhere. You want to get to a target.

"That's the only way I will speak to players and even my own players. We all have to feel the vision and wanting to play for Chelsea is a positive one."

Mount motivated by Liverpool

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has featured in every Premier League game this season

Mason Mount says watching Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy will motivate him further to win silverware.

The Chelsea midfielder scored the second goal in the club's 3-1 semi-final win over Manchester United to book a place in the FA Cup final on August 1.

The 21-year-old is set to make his 50th appearance for Chelsea when they take on Liverpool on Wednesday night.

He told Chelsea's club website: "For a team to be as dominant as they have been this season, it definitely gives you that motivation next season to match them.

"We have played them three times this season and we have definitely been competitive with them, and when you watch something like the trophy lift, it gives you that extra motivation going into next season.



"I am a winner so I don't like watching other people win, especially other teams. You want to win with your own team so it is definitely hard to watch someone else win but they have been brilliant this season and worthy winners.



"When you watch something like that it gives you that extra motivation to want to win and that is something we want to keep doing and finish off this season in the top four and hopefully win a trophy, and then focus on next season and really try to push to win."

Liverpool vs Chelsea fanzone available to everyone

Sky Sports Fanzone will be made available to everyone for Liverpool vs Chelsea and the Premier League trophy lift on Wednesday evening, whether you're a Sky Sports subscriber or not.

Sky Sports will show Liverpool's game against Chelsea (Kick-off 8.15pm) and the presentation of the Premier League trophy free to air on Sky Pick, where Liverpool's players and staff will be presented with their medals and the Premier League trophy on a special podium built on the Kop, surrounded by fan banners.

Whether you're a Sky Sports subscriber or not, everyone will be able to use a new feature on the Sky Sports website on your phone (optimised on iOS for iPhone 8 and above), laptop or PC to watch select matches with friends in a video room and interact while the action unfolds, giving them the chance to chat about the match and influence the crowd noise they hear on screen. It will run from an hour before the game until an hour after the game.