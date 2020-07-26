Albian Ajeti: Celtic in advanced talks with West Ham forward over season-long loan

Albian Ajeti is yet to score for West Ham since joining from Basel last summer

Celtic are now in advanced talks with West Ham forward Albian Ajeti over a season-long loan.

The Scottish Premiership champions are hoping to secure a deal with an option to buy, for a fee of around £5m.

Ajeti is keen to secure first-team action next season, with the prospect of European football at Celtic an appealing option for the 23-year-old.

Celtic vs Hamilton Live on

Celtic have been interested in Ajeti since last summer, before he made an £8m move to West Ham from Basel.

A number of Premier League and European clubs are also keen on the Switzerland international, who made just nine substitute appearances for West Ham in the Premier League this season.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5. A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms.