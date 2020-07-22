Neymar infuriating and he knows it, says Celtic boss Neil Lennon

Neymar scored the second of PSG's four goals against Celtic at the Parc des Princes

Neil Lennon described Neymar as "infuriating" following Celtic's defeat to Paris Saint-Germain but heaped praise on the Brazilian's team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

Celtic completed their three-match trip to France with a 4-0 friendly defeat to PSG at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe put the home side ahead in the first minute before Neymar added a second in the 25th minute.

PSG made wholesale changes for the second half with substitutes Ander Herrera and Pablo Sarabia scoring for the French champions after the break.

Lennon said his side would benefit from the experience of playing world-class opposition and he praised them for the way they handled the Brazil forward.

"He was just trying to wind people up," Lennon told the Daily Record.

Neymar and Mbappe were on good form during the friendly match in Paris

"I said to the players you just have to keep your discipline and not take the bait really.

"He is infuriating but he knows it.

"I'm a big fan of Kylian Mbappe because I think he's fantastic in terms of his purpose and his pace. They've got quality all over the pitch.

"That quality is world class. I'm pleased we've taken it on. I don't think we need to be down about it.

"Sometimes the players need to see the game at that level for what it is, and how far you have to strive to get there. Hopefully they can take a lot from it physically and mentally."

Celtic return home from France, where they also lost 2-1 to Lyon and drew 1-1 with Nice in the Veolia Trophy tournament, to step up their preparations for the defence of their Scottish Premiership title.

The Hoops' campaign begins on August 2 with Hamilton the visitors to Celtic Park, live on Sky Sports.

