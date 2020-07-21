Scottish Cup: 2019-20 final to be played on December 20

The Scottish Cup final will be contested less than a week before Christmas

The 2019-20 Scottish Cup final will be played on December 20, the SFA has confirmed.

The showpiece match was originally scheduled for May 9 but the competition was suspended at the semi-final stage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The last-four matches between holders Celtic and Aberdeen, and last season's beaten finalists Hearts and Hibernian, will be played on October 31 and November 1, with kick-off times still to be confirmed.

All three remaining fixtures will be played at Hampden Park.

Players who have previously played for another team during the 2019-20 competition will not be cup-tied, while the Scottish FA has also confirmed that clubs will be permitted to use five substitutes.

"We are pleased to confirm dates for the remaining stages of the 2019/20 William Hill Scottish Cup," said SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell.

Odsonne Edouard scored twice in Celtic's 2-1 comeback win against Hearts in last year's Scottish Cup final

"It has always been our intention to play the tournament to a finish and while the impact of COVID-19 has dramatically altered the schedule, we are confident that the final will be a unique and memorable showpiece event during the Christmas holidays.

"The dates for the final stages of the competition will give the semi-finalists the best chance to prepare for such important fixtures. By ensuring no players will be cup-tied, we have also ensured that each club will be able to field their strongest possible teams.

"The dates also give us the best possible chance of having supporters attend the matches at Hampden. The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters are of paramount importance and we will continue to follow the public health guidance from the Scottish Government."

The SFA say details of the 2020-21 Scottish Cup fixtures will be issued in due course.

Sky Sports, the new home of Scottish football, will show every club in the Scottish Premiership live in the opening month of the new 2020/21 season.

The new season kicks off on Saturday August 1, with Steven Gerrard's Rangers up against Aberdeen in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Champions Celtic will host Hamilton live on Sky on Sunday August 2, with Motherwell's trip to Ross County also selected from the opening weekend.

Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up 48 games available over the campaign.

Sat Aug 1: Aberdeen vs Rangers - 12.30pm

Sun Aug 2: Celtic vs Hamilton - 4.30pm

Mon Aug 3: Ross County vs Motherwell - 7.45pm

Sat Aug 8: St Johnstone vs Aberdeen - 12.30pm

Sun Aug 9: Kilmarnock vs Celtic - 4.30pm

Tue Aug 11: Dundee Utd vs Hibernian - 6pm

Wed Aug 12: St Mirren vs Celtic - 6pm

Sat Aug 15: Hibernian vs Motherwell - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 16: Livingston vs Rangers - 4.30pm

Sat Aug 22: Dundee Utd vs Celtic - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 23: St Johnstone vs Hibernian - 4.30pm

Sat Aug 29: Hamilton v Rangers - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 30: Hibernian vs Aberdeen - 4.30pm