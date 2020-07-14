Scottish transfer window to run from July 14 until October 5 after FIFA approval

The Scottish transfer window will run from July 14 until midnight on October 5 after approval from FIFA.

The Scottish FA submitted the requested dates to the game's governing body after the Joint Response Group considered the most appropriate timeframe for clubs to conduct their transfer business amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The group's suggestion was made after FIFA confirmed that the summer transfer window cannot exceed 12 weeks, while also trying to align as far as possible with other leagues and associations.

They also considered a recommendation from the European Leagues and UEFA that European associations close their transfer windows on October 5 - one day before the Betfred Cup is due to get underway.

The Scottish Premiership is to start on August 1, with the Championship and League One due to resume a 27-game season on October 17 - with discussions ongoing regarding League Two fixtures.

With this staggered restart in mind, a Joint Response Group statement said the "need to try to strike an appropriate balance to allow all clubs to prepare for the new season" was also taken into account.

The SPFL board has also extended the October loan window for Championship and League One and Two clubs.

FIFA has also confirmed that the first registration period for Scottish women's football clubs will be from July 15 until October 6.