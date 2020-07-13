Celtic France tour perfect preparation for Premiership title defence, says Ryan Christie

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie believes French opposition will provide a tough test for the Scottish champions

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie believes the club's pre-season trip to France will provide the perfect preparation for their attempt to make history with a tenth successive Scottish Premiership title.

Neil Lennon has had his squad in Loughborough for a week-long training camp and they will cross the channel for friendly fixtures against Lyon, Nice and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Christie insists the matches would play a big part in helping Celtic get ready for the new campaign which begins at the start of August and which will see the Hoops attempt to achieve the unprecedented feat.

"These games are definitely going to be tough," Christie told the club's website.

"But that's the level we see ourselves as a club and a team so these games will be great for us.

Celtic were confirmed as champions for a ninth successive campaign after the Scottish season was curtailed by the coronavirus

"It's good to test yourself against the best at every chance you get.

"The friendlies will be the first proper games for us and we'll take a lot out of those games.

"We're not going in against a lower league team or anything like that.

"The opposition we'll be facing are of a very high level and that'll definitely help get us back into match fitness quicker."

Last week the Scottish government gave official approval for football to resume behind closed doors from the beginning of August, with Celtic set to begin their campaign away to Hamilton on the opening weekend.

Christie insists motivation, as ever, will not be a problem for the champions.

The Scotland international said: "We have a massive motivation within the squad.

"Since I've been here, that's been constant and we rarely look at any other factors outside of what we can do ourselves.

"The only thing we can really influence is our performances and the results.

"As long as we take care of that, then everything else will be out of our control."