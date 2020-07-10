Coronavirus: Scottish Football allowed to resume behind closed doors

Rangers vs Aberdeen will see the start of the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership on August 1 - live on Sky Sports

The Scottish government have given official approval for football to resume behind closed doors from August 1.

The Scottish Football Association confirmed the plan which comes in the wake of the First Minister's announcement of phase three of the route out of the coronavirus crisis.

It means the Scottish Premiership season can now begin on that scheduled date and pre-season friendlies can take place "with immediate effect" - provided players are subject to weekly testing from July 13.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "Today's approvals are a significant step forward for Scottish Premiership clubs and provide the necessary clarity to prepare for the new season.

"The ability for clubs to arrange and participate in friendly matches is important on and off the field as momentum builds towards what will be a welcome and exciting return to Scottish football starting 1 August."

The Scottish Premiership is set to return in August as part of a new deal with Sky Sports

The Premiership fixtures were released earlier this week and saw Celtic kick off their title defence at home to Hamilton Academical on August 2, while Rangers travel to Aberdeen on August 1, with both games live on Sky Sports.

The top tier is the only domestic league in Scotland due to return in August, after Championship, League One and League Two clubs voted to resume in October.

The Scottish FA board will now discuss a timeline for the phased lifting of its suspension for its other competitions, including the remaining three SPFL divisions to semi-professional and grass-roots levels.

The 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season is set to start in August as part of a new deal with Sky Sports that will include 'virtual season tickets' for top-flight clubs. Find out more here.