Scottish Premiership: Zero positive coronavirus test results from 1055 players and staff

The Joint Response Group has confirmed 1,055 Scottish Premiership players and team staff have been tested for coronavirus with zero positive tests.

Clubs are training again ahead of the new Premiership season, which gets underway on August 1.

The second set of results from Covid-19 testing was announced on Monday after there was one positive case in the first round from 936 players and staff.

A statement read: "The Joint Response Group can confirm that between Monday 6 July and Sunday 12 July, a total of 1055 Scottish Premiership players and team staff were tested for COVID-19, with no positive results recorded.

"The Joint Response Group will provide this information weekly as part of its Return to Football strategy and for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

"Due to medical confidentiality, no specific details will be provided on individuals tested."

The 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season is set to start in August as part of a new deal with Sky Sports that will include 'virtual season tickets' for top-flight clubs. Find out more here.