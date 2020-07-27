David Beckham: 'Mentally Healthy Football' Declaration so important for today's players

2:54 David Beckham joined the Duke of Cambridge, Tyrone Mings, Steph Houghton, Carlo Ancelotti and Andros Townsend to discuss the signing of the 'Mentally Healthy Football' Declaration David Beckham joined the Duke of Cambridge, Tyrone Mings, Steph Houghton, Carlo Ancelotti and Andros Townsend to discuss the signing of the 'Mentally Healthy Football' Declaration

David Beckham says the signing of the 'Mentally Healthy Football' Declaration is “so important” as the stakes are higher for players today.

The football world has united to sign the 'Mentally Healthy Football' Declaration, in a bid to encourage people who are having problems to seek help.

The Heads Up campaign, headed by the Duke of Cambridge, has already brought the issue of mental health to the forefront of UK society.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, says the declaration will 'benefit future generations who work and play within the game'

In a video marking the signing of the 'Mentally Healthy Football' Declaration, The Duke of Cambridge said: 'Not only will [the Declaration] benefit future generations who work and play within the game, but it will also send a clear message to football's millions of fans about the importance of mental health.

"That is a legacy we can all be proud of - following a season we will never forget."

The Duke of Cambridge discussed the issue via video call with Beckham, England Women captain Steph Houghton, Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend and Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Beckham reflected on his experience of receiving widespread abuse in 1998 following his red card for England in the World Cup against Argentina.

David Beckham received a wave of abuse after his red card in the World Cup last-16 game in 1998 against Argentina

The former Manchester United midfielder says his club at the time shielded him but says players now have the added pressure of social media.

"Of course things were a lot different when I first started my career," Beckham said. "When I was playing, the stakes were high but I don't think they were as high as they are now.

"There are so many more distractions and obstacles now that can affect players from a very young age. That's why what is being created here is so important.

"It's okay to not be okay, and back in the day it wasn't.

"I was very lucky that I was at a club like Manchester United with a manager like Sir Alex Ferguson, the players that I'd grown up with, the fans and my family around me.

"But, 1998 was a very difficult time for me. When I look back on it now, I didn't realise how hard it was.

"When I got sent off, the first phone call was from Sir Alex Ferguson, saying 'come back to club, don't worry, we will look after you'.

"There was a ring put around me, the manager protected me. Once you're on the field, you have to mentally prepare for that. Yes, you have your teammates but that doesn't stop you thinking: 'what are they saying about me in the crowd?'

"I made a mistake in 1998 and the reaction at the time was pretty brutal.

"Times have changed. If social media had been around in 1998, it would have been a whole different story."