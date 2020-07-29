Neil Harris: There’s no issue with Fulham boss Scott Parker

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris was disappointed with Fulham's celebration for their second goal during the first leg of their play-off encounter

Neil Harris insists there is no issue with Fulham manager Scott Parker as the two prepare to face each other in Thursday's Championship play-off semi-final second leg.

Cardiff travel to Craven Cottage, live on Sky Sports Football, looking to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

Although the Cardiff manager appeared to take offence at Fulham's apparent over-celebration following their second goal deep in stoppage time, he claims it was nothing personal.

"I think a lot of players thought it was a big celebration but there's no big story in it," Harris exclusively told Sky Sports.

"After the game I pointed out the celebration but it wasn't against Scott (Parker) and was probably magnified because there was no fans in the stadium generating any noise or celebrations.

"Scott is a young man who has done a great job and I have a lot of admiration for what he has done and how he goes about his work.

"We get over that and it's now just about focusing on the second game and how we attack it and perform better and more consistently than we did in the first leg."

'Cardiff have a monumental task to overcome'

With no Championship side ever failing to reach the final after having a two-goal lead from the first leg, Harris readily admits it is a 'monumental task' for Cardiff to reach Wembley.

However, it is a challenge he is not prepared to shy away from, citing Cardiff's good record on the road and comeback from 3-0 down against Leeds earlier in the season to draw 3-3 as motivation for his side.

"It's a monumental task and certainly one of the biggest challenges I have faced as a manager but that's why I came to the club in the first place," Harris said.

"We're fully aware of the stats but we've got another 90 minutes to go and records are there to be broken.

"I have belief and faith in my group of players and we have the capability to go and score goals at any time against Fulham.

"We've also got firepower on the bench and scored more goals than any other team in the league from the bench."