Wolves fixtures: Premier League 2020/21

Wolves begin their Premier League season away to Sheffield United live on Sky Sports with a revised kick-off time of 6pm.

The game against the Blades has been put back two days following Wolves' commitments in the Europa League. And, at a Premier League Shareholders' meeting, clubs agreed all 28 matches scheduled to be played in September will be broadcast live in the UK, via the League's existing broadcasting partners.

Wolves will have to wait until 2021 for the Black Country Derby, however, with West Brom visiting Molineux on January 16 - the first meeting between the two rivals since 2012 - with the reverse fixture at The Hawthorns on May 1.

Raúl Jiménez scores for Wolves

The home game against Aston Villa is on December 12 with the away match at Villa Park on March 6.

That latter match forms part of a daunting March that also includes fixtures against Liverpool and Manchester City.

Wolves end their campaign against Manchester United at Molineux on May 23.

September

14: Sheffield United (a)

21: Manchester City (h)

26: West Ham United (a)

October

3: Fulham (h)

17: Leeds United (a)

24: Newcastle United (h)

31: Crystal Palace (h)

November

7: Leicester City (a)

21: Southampton (h)

28: Arsenal (a)

December

5: Liverpool (a)

12: Aston Villa (h)

15: Chelsea (h)

19: Burnley (a)

26: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

28: Manchester United (a)

January

2: Brighton (a)

12: Everton (h)

16: West Bromwich Albion (h)

27: Chelsea (a)

30: Crystal Palace (a)

February

2: Arsenal (h)

6: Leicester City (h)

13: Southampton (a)

20: Leeds United (h)

27: Newcastle United (a)

March

6: Aston Villa (a)

13: Liverpool (h)

20: Manchester City (a)

April

3: West Ham United (h)

10: Fulham (a)

17: Sheffield United (h)

24: Burnley (h)

May

1: West Bromwich Albion (a)

8: Brighton (h)

12: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

15: Everton (a)

23: Manchester United (h)

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.

The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.

