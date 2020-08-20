Southampton fixtures: Premier League 2020/21

Southampton will get the 2020/21 Premier League season under way with an away trip to Crystal Palace.

The Saints will make the trip to south London on September 12 as they look to better their 11th-place finish from last season. They will also face Tottenham, Chelsea and Everton in their opening six fixtures.

Over the Christmas period, Southampton will travel to Fulham on Boxing Day before home matches against West Ham and reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

Towards the end of the season, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side will against face Liverpool at Anfield on May 8 before finishing the season away to West Ham on May 23.

Southampton finished 11th in the Premier League last season

September

12: Crystal Palace (a)

19: Tottenham (h)

26: Burnley (a)

October

3: West Brom (h)

17: Chelsea (a)

24: Everton (h)

31: Aston Villa (a)

November

7: Newcastle (h)

21: Wolves (a)

28: Manchester United (h)

December

5: Brighton (a)

12: Sheffield United (h)

15: Arsenal (a)

19: Manchester City (h)

26: Fulham (a)

28: West Ham (h)

January

2: Liverpool (h)

12: Leeds (a)

16: Leicester (a)

27: Arsenal (h)

30: Aston Villa (h)

February

2: Manchester United (a)

6: Newcastle (a)

13: Wolves (h)

20: Chelsea (h)

27: Everton (a)

March

6: Sheffield United (a)

13: Brighton (h)

20: Tottenham (a)

April

3: Burnley (h)

10: West Brom (a)

17: Crystal Palace (h)

24: Manchester City (a)

May

1: Leicester (h)

8: Liverpool (a)

12: Fulham (h)

15: Leeds (h)

23: West Ham (a)

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.

The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.

