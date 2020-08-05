Coronavirus: Arsenal propose 55 redundancies amid financial struggles

Arsenal have confirmed they are proposing 55 redundancies due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the club's finances.

In a statement released on the club's website on Wednesday, head of football Raul Sanllehi and managing director Vinai Venkatesham said one of the key reasons cutbacks are being made is to "maintain investment in the team".

The 2019-20 Premier League season was suspended in March, before finally resuming - without fans in the stadiums - in June, leaving clubs without one of their key revenue streams.

The statement said: "Our aim has been to protect the jobs and base salaries of our people for as long as we possibly can. Unfortunately, we have now come to the point where we are proposing 55 redundancies.

"We do not make these proposals lightly and have looked at every aspect of the club and our expenditure before reaching this point. We are now entering the required 30-day consultation period on these proposals.

"We know this is upsetting and difficult for our dedicated staff and our focus is on managing this as sensitively as possible.

"These proposed changes are ultimately about ensuring we take this great football club forward, creating the right organisation for a post-Covid world, and ensuring we have the resources to return to competing effectively at the top of the game here and in Europe."

More to follow...