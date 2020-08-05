Arsenal make Willian three-year contract offer

Willian has been holding out for a three-year deal

Arsenal have made a formal three-year contract offer to Willian, edging them to the front of the race to sign the Brazilian forward.

Joining Mikel Arteta's rejuvenated side and the chance to work with fellow Brazilian Edu are the reasons Arsenal are favourites to secure Willian's signature. The Gunners have made a formal three-year contract offer to Willian, still some way short of the terms offered by Barcelona and Inter Miami.

Despite wanting the 31-year-old to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have refused to offer more than a further two years - and the chances of him being a Chelsea player when the new season begins in five weeks now look remote.

The opportunity to work with his friend Edu is a big draw for Willian

Frank Lampard has admitted his side need to improve defensively, but that Chelsea would need to sell before they can buy, having already spent big in the attacking areas by bringing in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Willian made 47 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions and finished the season in fine form with four Premier League goals after the restart.

Chelsea have already invested heavily in forward areas - Hakim Ziyech has arrived from Ajax

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for up to 10 first-team players, including goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Jorginho and centre-back trio Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christiansen.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is one of several players Chelsea are looking to offload

Emerson, Jorginho, Victor Moses, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Michy Batshuayi are among a long list of players Chelsea would also be willing to offload.

