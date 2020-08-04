Which Chelsea players should stay and who should go?

There could be wholesale changes to the Chelsea squad this summer

It is early August and while most Premier League clubs are enjoying some long-overdue time away from the spotlight, Chelsea's Cobham training base continues to hum with activity.

In the same week that Frank Lampard has described starting next season on September 12 as "too early" given his side's schedule, it has been reported that he is preparing a summer clear-out.

The focus of the week will be on assembling a patched-up squad to take to Germany as Chelsea look to overturn a 3-0 deficit from their Champions League last-16 tie with Bayern Munich.

Lampard has enjoyed an impressive debut season at Stamford Bridge under the cloud of a transfer ban, but his side's shortcomings have revealed that changes will still be necessary if he is to turn Chelsea into title contenders.

The Blues have already invested heavily in the transfer market by bolstering their forward line by signing Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech and beating Liverpool to Germany striker Timo Werner. But with sales designed to generate funds for further upgrades, which players should be shown the door?

Up to 10 players could depart in order for the likes of Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell to arrive as Chelsea continue their squad overhaul, but who do you think should be sold?

Chelsea target Kai Havertz has been tipped to become "an absolute superstar in the next few years" by German football expert Raphael Honigstein.

Bayer Leverkusen are holding out for £90m for the attacking midfielder, but Sky Sports understands a structured deal starting at £70m and rising to that higher figure with add-ons has been proposed.

Honigstein told the Transfer Talk podcast: "He has work to do and has things to prove because he's only just turned 21 but he's an outstanding talent, there's absolutely no doubt about that. He's in a position where he could dominate the German national team over the next decade, depending on his position.

Kai Havertz is understood to be keen on securing a move to Stamford Bridge

"Will he play in the No 10 role and become the new Mesut Ozil or will he settle a bit deeper and become the new Toni Kroos? He's got the ability to play almost anywhere in front of the defence.

"If you look at the unique combination he has of technical ability and eye for a pass, but also having the ability to score and create goals himself, and his runs to be good in the air, I think the best way to sum it up is that he's a cross between Mesut Ozil and Michael Ballack.

"Both of them individually in their prime were pretty good players but a combination of both players in their prime, he'll be an absolute superstar. All the indications are that he will turn into an absolute superstar in the next few years."

