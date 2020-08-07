West Ham striker Albian Ajeti close to agreeing Celtic loan deal

Albian Ajeti failed to make a solitary start for West Ham since last summer's move from Basel

West Ham striker Albian Ajeti is close to agreeing terms with Celtic on a loan deal.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon held further talks with the player's agent on Thursday nightm with the move being cast into doubt after the 23-year-old asked for more time to consider his options, while on holiday in Sardinia.

But Sky Sports News understands the intervention by Lennon has convinced Ajeti to choose Celtic, after a host of Premier League and European clubs were interested in the Swiss international.

If talks continue to progress, the deal could be completed by early next week. It is believed the deal includes an option to buy at the end of the loan, for a fee of around £5m.

Vasilis Barkas was Neil Lennon's first signing of the summer

Ajeti would be the Scottish Champions second signing of the summer following goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas who arrived from AEK Athens on a four-year deal.

Ajeti joined West Ham for £8m from Swiss side Basel in August last year, but made just 12 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions.

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.