Odsonne Edouard and Alfredo Morelos futures discussed on latest Sky Sports Scottish Football Podcast

Will Odsonne Edouard and Alfredo Morelos leave Scotland? And how much money can Celtic and Rangers get for them? All that and more in the latest Scottish Football podcast...

Ian Crocker is joined by Andy Walker and Kris Boyd to discuss the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership season, and make their predictions ahead of the second round of fixtures this weekend.

The panel also discuss new Rangers signings Cedric Itten and Kemar Roofe, as well as opening-day wins for St Mirren, Hibernian and Ross County.

'Eduoard is worth £40m'

Odsonne Edouard scored a hat-trick against Hamilton on the opening weekend of the new season

Sky Sports' Andy Walker...

"The standout performer from the first weekend was Odsonne Edouard, and Neil Lennon's biggest hope is that he's still a Celtic player when the transfer window closes. I've got to say, I have my doubts, because I think he's good enough to play for a top six club in England who have the money to tempt him.

"We talk a lot about how much players in Scotland are worth. This is a guy who is 22 and will probably go on and play for the French national team. I watch a lot of football in England, and I've seen Joelinton at Newcastle, who cost £40m, and 100 per cent Odsonne Edouard is a better player.

"I'm not suggesting Celtic will hold out for £40m, but he is that good."

Morelos latest

Alfredo Morelos looks to be on his way out of Rangers

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd...

"I don't think Rangers would have brought in two strikers if they were to keep Morelos. To have four strikers to play that one role… it's not going to happen.

"We said last week Rangers had to get two strikers in, they've done that without even selling Alfredo Morelos, and I think towards the end of this week we'll see something agreed.

"The French window doesn't open until August 15, there's not much that can be announced before that, but it can all be agreed and tied up in place.

"When you look at it, your value is only what someone is prepared to pay for you. There's no doubt they've got a talented footballer there, but there is a lot of flaws to his game, and teams will look at that."

Itten and Roofe: Rangers' signings assessed

Kemar Roofe scored six goals in 13 Belgian Pro League games

Speaking on the Sky Sports Scottish Football Podcast…

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd...

"But Cedric Itten and Kemar Roofe seem like two good signings, and I'm intrigued to see how they do. Roofe is someone who maybe Rangers have been missing, with his link-up play and eye for a goal, while Itten is the bigger player, 6ft 2in and a presence in the box. He's coming with a good pedigree, but it's important that both players find their feet in Scottish football quickly because Rangers can't waste any time and need to keep churning out results."

Sky Sports' Andy Walker...

"Roofe is very impressive. He was first linked with Rangers five or six weeks ago, and a couple guys I spoke to in England said he'd do really well in Scottish football. The only thing that goes against Roofe is his injury record; if you get him fit every week he will be effective in Scottish football. But it's obvious Rangers are backing Steven Gerrard - he's getting what he wants - in a way that makes it competitive. Rangers want to be better than last season, and I think with these two signings they should be."