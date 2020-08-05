Alfredo Morelos: Steven Gerrard says Rangers striker focused on Europa League tie

0:24 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says the club have not received an acceptable bid for striker Alfredo Morelos Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says the club have not received an acceptable bid for striker Alfredo Morelos

Steven Gerrard says Alfredo Morelos is focused on Rangers' Europa League tie at Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday despite speculation surrounding his future.

Morelos has been linked with a move away from Rangers this summer, with Ligue 1 side Lille interested in the Colombian, but he was in the starting line-up for Saturday's win at Aberdeen.

On Tuesday, Rangers completed the signings of former Leeds striker Kemar Roofe from Anderlecht and Cedric Itten from St Gallen.

With Rangers needing goals if they are to have a chance of coming back from a 3-1 first-leg deficit against Bayer Leverkusen, Gerrard says he will not have any qualms about playing Morelos once again.

Gerrard said: "Alfredo is still a Rangers player. He is with us over here, he is focused on the game tomorrow.

"He will continue to be a Rangers player, until things change. And the only way that changes is if a bid is made that the board and myself are happy with.

"At the moment that has not happened, so we move ahead together, we stay professional, and we keep trying to get this football club positive results."

Should Rangers cash in on Morelos?

Rangers should only retain Morelos for the new Scottish Premiership season if he is totally committed to the club, according to former Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher.

Morelos was trusted to start the Scottish Premiership season opener against Aberdeen despite the Colombian's rumoured interest in a move to Lille and he played a big part in Rangers' win, picking up an assist when he slotted through Ryan Kent for the winner.

Sky Sports pundit Fletcher said: "I think when a player has potentially agreed terms with another club, you don't want to dim the value of your player.

"If Morelos is motivated and wants to be with Rangers then he'll be great for the season, but if he's not, and he is disinterested and he is carrying a bit of weight, then Rangers are better cashing in on him and bringing in two or three replacements with the money that they get."

Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz insists he has no concerns over Kai Havertz's commitment levels, vowing the Chelsea target will be the first name down on his team-sheet to face Rangers in the Europa League.

Leverkusen are holding out for £90m for the attacking midfielder, but Sky Sports understands a structured deal starting at £70m and rising to that higher figure with add-ons has been proposed.

