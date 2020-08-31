Kai Havertz: Chelsea target unlikely to train with Bayer Leverkusen again, says Peter Bosz

Kai Havertz is currently on international duty with Germany

Kai Havertz is unlikely to train with Bayer Leverkusen again, says head coach Peter Bosz, as he closes on a £90m move to Chelsea.

The Blues have been in talks with their Bundesliga counterparts for several weeks over a deal for the Germany international, who is keen to join the club as soon as possible.

Havertz is currently with the German national team ahead of their Nations League fixtures against Spain and Switzerland this week.

Asked if he expected the 21-year-old to return to Leverkusen at the end of the international break, Bosz said: "Unfortunately our squad isn't set yet. I don't expect (Kevin) Volland and Havertz to train with us again.

"It's possible more players will transfer. We definitely still have to add some players."

Havertz looks set to become Frank Lampard's seventh summer addition, hoping to join international team-mate Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Xavier Mbuyamba.

He has spent his entire career at Leverkusen, contributing an impressive 36 goals and 25 assists in just 118 Bundesliga appearances since making his debut in October 2016.

It would represent a major coup for Chelsea to secure the signing of Havertz, who has received interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

German football expert Raphael Honigstein says Havertz will "dominate" the Germany national team over the next 10 years.

"He has work to do and has things to prove because he's only just turned 21, but he's an outstanding talent, there's absolutely no doubt about that. He's in a position where he could dominate the German national team over the next decade, depending on his position," he told the Transfer Talk podcast.

"Will he play in the No 10 role and become the new Mesut Ozil or will he settle a bit deeper and become the new Toni Kroos? He's got the ability to play almost anywhere in front of the defence.

"If you look at the unique combination he has of technical ability and eye for a pass, but also having the ability to score and create goals himself, and his runs to be good in the air, I think the best way to sum it up is that he's a cross between Mesut Ozil and Michael Ballack."

In conversation with Kai Havertz's former coach, Adam Bate traces the player's journey from his breakthrough season to the superstar of today, identifying the qualities that make him so special.

