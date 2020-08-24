Bayern Munich return from Champions League triumph to subdeud reception

0:55 Bayern Munich returned home on Monday after completing a treble of major trophy successes Bayern Munich returned home on Monday after completing a treble of major trophy successes

Bayern Munich came home to a subdued reception on Monday after beating Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday night's Champions League final.

The German champions returned from Lisbon with the trophy after their 1-0 win - but had already warned fans to stay away from Munich airport, in order to avoid the risk of coronavirus transmissions.

The club had also said that the players and team staff would be whisked away, so there would be little chance of fans getting a glimpse of them.

Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller pose with the Champions League trophy

In the absence of jubilant crowds, Bavarian state governor Markus Sder greeted coach Hansi Flick and his team on the tarmac after they got off their aircraft, and touched arms with the players to maintain hygiene standards.

Sder is an ardent Bayern fan and said: "This is one of the most impressive Bayern teams that we've ever seen. The whole of Bavaria is proud."

Bayern Munich's players arrive at the airport after Sunday's win in the Champions League final

Bayern had already won a German league and cup double, so winning Europe's premier competition ensured just a second treble previously achieving the feat under Jupp Heynckes in 2013.

It was Bayern's sixth European Cup after titles in 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001 and 2013.

The team has just under three weeks to recover before the new season begins with a German Cup first-round game against fifth-tier side FC Dren on September 11, with their Bundesliga campaign kicking off on September 18 with a home game against Schalke.