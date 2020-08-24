Thiago Alcantara: Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick jokes midfielder wants to stay following Champions League success
Thiago has been linked with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool this summer
By Dan Sansom
Last Updated: 24/08/20 8:50am
Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick joked that Thiago Alcantara has decided to stay at the club following their Champions League success, before admitting the midfielder's future is still undecided.
Thiago played a starring role as Bayern beat Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday to win their sixth European Cup, but the match could prove to be his final appearance for the club.
The Spain international has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer and the Bundesliga champions seem to be resigned to losing him.
Last month, Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admitted Thiago - who is out of contract at the Allianz Arena in 2021 - is seeking a new challenge, but Flick says the 29-year-old's future remains unclear.
"He told me that he would stay," the Bayern boss joked after the match.
"I just thanked him. I don't know [where his future lies], he doesn't know himself yet. We'll have to wait and see what happens in the next few days."
As well as winning the Champions League with Bayern, Thiago has won the Bundesliga title for the last seven seasons in a row after joining from Barcelona in July 2013.
Liverpool have been linked with a move for Thiago Alcantara all summer. To find out what is really going on behind the scenes, Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol looks at the deal from three different points of view - Liverpool, Bayern Munich and the player and his representatives.
