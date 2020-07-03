Thiago Alcantara likely to leave Bayern Munich this summer with year left on contract

Thiago joined Bayern Munich from Barcelona in 2013

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara looks set to leave the club this summer after chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admitted the player is seeking a new challenge.

Spain international Thiago is out of contract at the Allianz Arena in 2021 and Bayern are unwilling to let him leave without receiving a fee for him.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Liverpool and the Bundesliga champions seem to be resigned to losing him.

"He's a decent guy, on and off the pitch," Rummenigge told Bild.

"We negotiated seriously with him and fulfilled all his wishes. But it seems that he wants to do something new towards the end of his career.

"We definitely didn't have any contact to Liverpool at all. If he wants to do that, we have to deal with it. We don't want to lose any player next year for free. I can say it that clearly."

Thiago has won the German league title for the last seven seasons in a row after joining from Barcelona in July 2013 and has made 230 appearances for the club.