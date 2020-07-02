Leroy Sane: Bayern Munich apologise to Manchester City over signing photo publication
City and Bayern have agreed deal for winger to join Bundesliga champions
Last Updated: 02/07/20 11:10pm
Bayern Munich have apologised to Manchester City following the publication of photographs showing Leroy Sane as their player, before the transfer has been officially announced.
Images on social media - apparently posted on the Arabic version of the club's website - showed Germany international Sane signing his contract.
City and Bayern have already agreed a deal worth an initial £44.7m fee, rising to £54.8m, dependant on performance-based and trophy-related add-ons.
It is believed Sane will double the wages he was being offered by City to stay at the Etihad, with Bayern set to pay Sane around £20m per year.
The 24-year-old's move to Bayern - understood to be on a five-year deal - is yet to be confirmed, however, leading to the apology from the Bundesliga champions.
Sane, who has only just returned after suffering a cruciate ligament knee injury in the Community Shield win over Liverpool, has scored 39 goals in 135 appearances in all competitions for City since joining from Schalke for £37m in August 2016.