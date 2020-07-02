Leroy Sane: Bayern Munich apologise to Manchester City over signing photo publication

Leroy Sane is set to join Bayern Munich from Man City

Bayern Munich have apologised to Manchester City following the publication of photographs showing Leroy Sane as their player, before the transfer has been officially announced.

Images on social media - apparently posted on the Arabic version of the club's website - showed Germany international Sane signing his contract.

City and Bayern have already agreed a deal worth an initial £44.7m fee, rising to £54.8m, dependant on performance-based and trophy-related add-ons.

It is believed Sane will double the wages he was being offered by City to stay at the Etihad, with Bayern set to pay Sane around £20m per year.

The 24-year-old's move to Bayern - understood to be on a five-year deal - is yet to be confirmed, however, leading to the apology from the Bundesliga champions.

Sane, who has only just returned after suffering a cruciate ligament knee injury in the Community Shield win over Liverpool, has scored 39 goals in 135 appearances in all competitions for City since joining from Schalke for £37m in August 2016.