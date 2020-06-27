Arjen Robben comes out of retirement to sign for FC Groningen

Arjen Robben scored the winner in the 2013 Champions League final

Arjen Robben is going to attempt a playing comeback with his hometown club FC Groningen.

The 36-year-old - who was capped 96 times by the Netherlands - announced his retirement almost a year ago after a 19-year professional career which started in Groningen's academy.

Robben played for PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid and ended his career at Bayern Munich - winning trophies in the Netherlands, England, Spain and Germany - and was a runner-up at the World Cup in 2010.

He won the Champions League with Bayern in 2012/13 - scoring the winning goal - and said in a video on Groningen's social channels on Saturday that his return would "be a tough physical challenge but I am going for It!".

