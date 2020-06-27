Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool move for Jadon Sancho would surprise me

Jadon Sancho has previously been linked with a transfer to several Premier League clubs

Jurgen Klopp says he would be surprised if Liverpool bought Jadon Sancho from his former club Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The England winger's future at Dortmund remains uncertain with head coach Lucien Favre admitting the forward is among players that could leave this summer.

Sancho, who is valued in excess of £100m, has two years left on his Dortmund contract and is unlikely to sign a new deal and his former club Manchester City will receive 15 per cent of any sale.

Premier League champions Liverpool - along with fellow top-flight clubs Manchester United and Chelsea, plus Barcelona - have been linked with Sancho but Klopp does not feel it is a deal his club will do.

"The red shirt [of Liverpool] would suit very well," Klopp said in an interview with German newspaper Bild. "I don't think such a transfer will be possible this season.

"He [Sancho] is a very interesting player. If he's coming to Liverpool I would be the most surprised of all of us."

England manager Gareth Southgate has warned any move away would be a "challenge" for Sancho, who favours a club competing in the Champions League.

0:24 Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre has hinted Jadon Sancho could be sold this summer Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre has hinted Jadon Sancho could be sold this summer

Jadon Sancho's future at Borussia Dortmund remains uncertain after head coach Lucien Favre admitted the forward was among players that could leave this summer.

Dortmund expect Sancho, who is valued in excess of £100m, will stay at the club this summer but a source close to the 20-year-old told Sky Sports News last month a move away is still likely.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all interested in the England international.

"Obviously players will go and we hope that they stay but it's possible that they may also leave," said Favre.

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

When Jurgen Klopp arrived at Liverpool, he took over a team in midtable that had won one of their previous nine matches. One that had scored only 11 goals in their previous 11 games.

Even his predecessor Brendan Rodgers had talked of the need for a rebuild. Given that one popular Liverpool website had rated Danny Ings and Alberto Moreno as the stars in a recent 1-1 draw at home to Norwich, it was not clear which players Klopp was supposed to rebuild with.

Ings duly damaged his cruciate ligaments before the German's first game anyway.

This context is important because the sight of Liverpool celebrating this Premier League title triumph can easily feel like the restoration of the natural order. The wait has been long but this is title number 19 for the six-time European champions, the reigning world champions.

READ MORE