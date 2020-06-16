Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre admits doubts over forward's future

0:24 Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre has hinted Jadon Sancho could be sold this summer Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre has hinted Jadon Sancho could be sold this summer

Jadon Sancho's future at Borussia Dortmund remains uncertain after head coach Lucien Favre admitted the forward was among players that could leave this summer.

Dortmund expect Sancho, who is valued in excess of £100m, will stay at the club this summer but a source close to the 20-year-old told Sky Sports News last month a move away is still likely.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all interested in the England international.

"Obviously players will go and we hope that they stay but it's possible that they may also leave," said Favre, when asked about the futures of Sancho and on-loan Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi.

"You have spoken about two players who we don't know definitively what will happen - they could stay with us, that's clear and that would be good for me. We'll see what we'll do in defence, midfield or attack."

Achraf Hakimi is on loan from Real Madrid

Sancho has two years left on his Dortmund contract and is unlikely to sign a new deal.

Former club Manchester City are due to receive 15 per cent of any sale.

England manager Gareth Southgate has warned any move away would be a "challenge" for Sancho, who favours a club competing in the Champions League.

