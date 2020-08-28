Show Racism the Red Card calls on professional clubs to education children

Liverpool players took a knee during training as a show of solidarity

Show Racism the Red Card has called on all professional clubs in England and Scotland to help with virtual training sessions aimed at educating children about the issue.

The anti-racism charity has been working to eradicate racism in football since 1996 and has previously hosted educational events at stadiums across the country.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that has not been possible of late but, with the Black Lives Matter campaign growing over the same period, the charity is keen to keep its programmes running.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal takes a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

All clubs took the knee before kick-off in fixtures following the restart of the football season and Show Racism the Red Card is looking to build on that message.

"It has been fantastic to see top sportsmen and women support the BLM movement and take a knee," said the charity's chief executive Ged Grebby.

"Show Racism the Red Card believe these actions are important to highlight the need for anti-racism.

"The natural progression is to take action by helping with education programmes like ours, which increase understanding of racism and prejudice for a better future. That's why we're calling on footballers to join us."

The aim of the virtual educational tools is to "engage and educate" young people and teachers about the reasons behind ongoing events.