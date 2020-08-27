Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City Women & Chelsea Women to take a knee in Community Shield games

Arsenal and Liverpool's players will take a knee before kick-off in the Community Shield this weekend

Players will take a knee before the men's and women's Community Shield games at Wembley on August 29, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, the Football Association has confirmed.

FA Cup victors Manchester City Women and Women's Super League winners Chelsea Women play each other first on Saturday (kick-off, 12:30pm) before FA Cup winners Arsenal take on Premier League holders Liverpool (kick-off, 4:30pm).

An FA spokesperson said: "Players in both the Women's and Men's FA Community Shield matches this weekend will take a knee before kick-off in order to show solidarity to the black community and to highlight inequality and injustice experienced by this community.

"The FA will continue to support any player who wishes to take a stand against discrimination in a respectful manner, which includes taking a knee.

"We will also use the digital LED screens at Wembley Stadium for select periods during both matches to display our continued stance against all types of discrimination."

More to follow...