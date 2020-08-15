Patrick Van Aanholt: Crystal Palace left-back suffers racist abuse on social media

Patrick Van Aanholt has shared a racist message sent to him on Instagram

Patrick Van Aanholt has implored social media companies to be more robust in tackling abuse online after a racist message was sent to him on Instagram.

The Crystal Palace defender took to Twitter on Friday, posting a screenshot of an offensive message he had been sent by an Instagram user.

Van Aanholt wrote: "This is not about me... I've got enough love and I'm blessed in my life to not let stuff like this upset me but it really ain't on and I stand for those that can't defend themselves and have to deal with this sh** daily.

"Social media you are accountable for this!!

He added: "@instagram sort it out because we are sick and tired of being sick and tired."

It comes after Van Aanholt's Palace team-mate Wilfried Zaha was also subjected to racist abuse in July prior to Roy Hodgson's side's 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Zaha, who has been on the receiving end of racism in the past, said that black footballers are being put off from using social media due to the volume of abuse.

New Borussia Dortmund signing Jude Bellingham, Sheffield United's David McGoldrick as well as former Arsenal forward Ian Wright were also subjected to racist abuse online towards the end of the 2019/20 English football season.

Meanwhile, Sky in Germany have reported that police in Bavaria are investigating allegations of racism on Bayern Munich's training campus.