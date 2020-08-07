Scottish Premiership players will continue taking the knee

Celtic players take the knee ahead of a friendly against Lyon

Scottish Premiership players will continue to take a knee until October to show their support for the fight against racism.

The decision will give the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two players the opportunity to offer their support to the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Players will continue taking the knee during the annual Show Racism the Red Card Fortnight of Action (in October), at which point the decision will be reviewed.

After Premier League players and staff in England showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement following the 2019/20 restart, clubs in Scotland have teamed up with Show Racism the Red Card, the SPFL and PFA Scotland to show their solidarity with the ongoing anti-racism movement.

Players have been wearing t-shirts promoting the work of Scotland's anti-racism charity and there was a special video message featuring players from each of the 12 top-flight teams.

The three lower divisions in Scotland are due to start their seasons on 17 October - and they will play shortened 27-game campaigns.