Black Lives Matter: Premier League advised to continue with message on shirts for 2020-21 season

Darren Moore made over 80 appearances as a player in the Premier League and is now manager at Doncaster

Darren Moore - the Premier League's most senior adviser on BAME issues - will push for the Black Lives Matter logo to remain on match shirts for the 2020-21 season.

For the first 12 games of the Premier League restart, the message has replaced players' names on the backs of shirts, and the BLM abbreviation will move to the sleeves for the rest of the campaign.

0:36 Former Blackburn and QPR defender Chris Samba says black players face 'a wall' when they try to pursue a career in football management Former Blackburn and QPR defender Chris Samba says black players face 'a wall' when they try to pursue a career in football management

There are not currently any plans to continue that next term but Moore, who is manager of League One Doncaster and is chair of the Premier League's black, Asian and minority ethnic advisory group, wants to see both that and players continue to take the knee at kick-off.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Moore said: "We should continue it - it's such a powerful image and message, taking the knee.

"So let it continue, because we are then educating society, and if it makes society better for us all, then it shows unison and togetherness.

"Why not (keep the message on the shirts too)? It's been such a positive, powerful approach, and this time it's a movement that's being backed by everybody.

"I'd definitely be advising, as chairman of the advisory group, for that to continue next season."

2:21 Jurgen Klopp says the issue of racism must be discussed with 'intensity' as he condemned the offensive banner which flew above the Etihad on Monday Jurgen Klopp says the issue of racism must be discussed with 'intensity' as he condemned the offensive banner which flew above the Etihad on Monday

Moore, who is one of only nine black men to have managed in the Premier League, heads up the group that includes current pros Troy Deeney and Wes Morgan, and ex-players such as Ian Wright.

The former West Brom and Derby centre-back confirmed they have been working with Premier League officials throughout lockdown to develop a specialist team of civil rights lawyers to crack down on the online racist abuse targeted at BAME players.

"If you're putting racist abuse online - be careful, because we have a team of guys behind us now that will come after you, (and) will look to prosecute you," he said.

"People who throw racial slurs - it's not just against the individual, it's damaging to the very community they live in. The game is full of diversity, so if one hurts, we all hurt, and that's where the momentum is going."