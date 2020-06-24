Black Lives Matter: Premier League advised to continue with message on shirts for 2020-21 season
Darren Moore: "Why not? It's been such a positive, powerful approach"; former West Brom defender working with Premier League to crack down on online racist abuse
By Rob Dorsett, Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 24/06/20 5:00pm
Darren Moore - the Premier League's most senior adviser on BAME issues - will push for the Black Lives Matter logo to remain on match shirts for the 2020-21 season.
For the first 12 games of the Premier League restart, the message has replaced players' names on the backs of shirts, and the BLM abbreviation will move to the sleeves for the rest of the campaign.
There are not currently any plans to continue that next term but Moore, who is manager of League One Doncaster and is chair of the Premier League's black, Asian and minority ethnic advisory group, wants to see both that and players continue to take the knee at kick-off.
Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Moore said: "We should continue it - it's such a powerful image and message, taking the knee.
"So let it continue, because we are then educating society, and if it makes society better for us all, then it shows unison and togetherness.
"Why not (keep the message on the shirts too)? It's been such a positive, powerful approach, and this time it's a movement that's being backed by everybody.
"I'd definitely be advising, as chairman of the advisory group, for that to continue next season."
Moore, who is one of only nine black men to have managed in the Premier League, heads up the group that includes current pros Troy Deeney and Wes Morgan, and ex-players such as Ian Wright.
The former West Brom and Derby centre-back confirmed they have been working with Premier League officials throughout lockdown to develop a specialist team of civil rights lawyers to crack down on the online racist abuse targeted at BAME players.
"If you're putting racist abuse online - be careful, because we have a team of guys behind us now that will come after you, (and) will look to prosecute you," he said.
"People who throw racial slurs - it's not just against the individual, it's damaging to the very community they live in. The game is full of diversity, so if one hurts, we all hurt, and that's where the momentum is going."