Jude Bellingham: Teenager reveals racist abuse after Borussia Dortmund move
Birmingham midfielder, 17, called the abuse "disgusting"
By James Dale
Last Updated: 23/07/20 7:10am
Seventeen-year-old Jude Bellingham has revealed online racist abuse he has received following his move to Borussia Dortmund.
Bellingham, who played his last game for Birmingham on Wednesday night, posted the message on Twitter with the message "disgusting".
The message had called Bellingham an "overrated talent" and said "black people only think about money".
Bellingham will join Dortmund for an initial £25m after the Bundesliga club fought off competition from most of Europe's top teams, including Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and, most notably, Manchester United.
The midfielder went off with a slight injury in Birmingham's 3-1 defeat to Derby, with the Blues managing to avoid relegation from the Championship thanks to other results.
Bellingham came back out onto the St Andrew's pitch after the final whistle to say his goodbyes.
"Whatever happens I am always a blue," he told the club's TV channel.
"This is my club and I love this club to bits. I hope I showed that in the performances while I was here.
"I hope I was fun to watch, I hope I was fun to interact with because I wanted to bridge the gap between the players and the fans. I'll only look back on Birmingham City with love and fond memories."