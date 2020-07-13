Sheffield United investigate after David McGoldrick is racially abused

Sheffield United forward David McGoldrick has become the latest Premier League footballer to become the victim of disgraceful racial abuse.

The Premier League club have offered McGoldrick their full support and vowed to identify the perpetrator of the abuse.

The incident has been reported just a day after West Midlands Police arrested a 12-year-old boy, after racist messages were sent to Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

McGoldrick took a screenshot of the abusive message he received, writing above it '2020 and this is life'.

David McGoldrick scored twice as Sheffield United beat Chelsea 3-0 on Saturday

Sheffield United said: "As a club we will support David McGoldrick and will do all we can to find the perpetrator of this disgusting message.

"We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the person behind this post is brought to justice.

"This cannot continue. Something needs to change."

It had previously been a successful weekend for McGoldrick, who scored the first two Premier League goals of his career as Sheffield United beat Chelsea 3-0 to make it three wins out of four.

United boss Chris Wilder said of McGoldrick after the match: "It's great that he's got off the mark.

"I just wish there were 30,000 in this stadium, because they would have taken the roof off tonight.

"They know what he brings to the football club and I certainly know what he brings to the team."