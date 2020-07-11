Frank Lampard furious as Chris Wilder works wonders to stun Chelsea

2:14 A furious Frank Lampard admits Chelsea were beaten in every aspect of the game in their defeat to Sheffield United A furious Frank Lampard admits Chelsea were beaten in every aspect of the game in their defeat to Sheffield United

A furious Frank Lampard said he will not forget the things he learned about his Chelsea team after their toothless defeat at Sheffield United.

Chelsea travelled to Bramall Lane looking to tighten their grip on Champions League qualification but were outplayed in every aspect of the game as the Blades cruised to a 3-0 victory.

"They were better than us, they were stronger than us physically and with the ball, so you lose the game," Lampard told Sky Sports.

"You feel and hear every noise [on the touchline] and all I could hear was Sheffield United voices. They are a good team and if you come here and perform below par this is what will happen.

"We matched them shape wise but were too slow and weren't getting our wingers into the game. We tried to get control, which we did but weren't threatening.

"At 2-0 down you make it difficult for yourselves. Disappointing. Mistakes. You analyse all season and review and move forward. We need to put that to bed quickly and fight for the top four. I learned a lot and I won't forget that."

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win over Chelsea in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win over Chelsea in the Premier League

Chelsea remain third in the table after their second post-lockdown defeat, but victories for Leicester and Manchester United could see the Blues drop as low as fifth come Monday evening.

"I am not concerned about top four today," Lampard added. "Today I am concerned with how we performed.

"All I do is sit and watch the games and consider what we want to do. We will see where we are when we approach Norwich. But we can't approach Norwich or Manchester United or Wolves like we did today."

Wilder continues to work wonders

5:27 Sheffield United's Chris Wilder says 30,000 fans would have lifted the roof off Bramall Lane had they been in the stadium to see David McGoldrick score his first Premier League goals Sheffield United's Chris Wilder says 30,000 fans would have lifted the roof off Bramall Lane had they been in the stadium to see David McGoldrick score his first Premier League goals

For Sheffield United and Chris Wilder, a fourth consecutive home victory saw them leapfrog Wolves into sixth place and move to within four points of Manchester United to give their Europa League hopes another big boost.

"We were excellent, full value," Wilder told Sky Sports. "We had to defend properly, the structure of the team was good, and we needed something going the other way, and we did.

"It's been a tough schedule, and the quality of the teams we had at Bramall Lane needed turning over. I'm delighted we've turned Chelsea over.

"We're into a rhythm, I've really enjoyed watching my team play because they always give me the maximum they've got. As a manager, that is all you can ask for."

Wilder: On to the next one

Sheffield United have won four consecutive home top-flight matches for the first time since March 1991

Wilder refused to be drawn on Sheffield United's top-four chances, insisting their focus, as it has been all season, remains on the next fixture.

"My mantra is roll on to the next three points, and if you don't get them roll on to the next game," he said.

"We really do keep things that short term. As soon as you get ahead of yourself in this game you get burned. We've never had that attitude.

"We've had to do well to get into this position and we are certainly going to have to do a lot of things well in the next games because they come thick and fast.

"My players love playing in the Premier League and the attitude part is key, but we have got some good players as well. We have players that want to defend properly, put their bodies on the line, defend with structure and identity, and the other way we've had something going forward."

1 - David McGoldrick has scored his very first Premier League goal; it took him 42 shots and 1615 minutes to do so. Relief. pic.twitter.com/OuhJQfeue7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2020

McGoldrick breaks duck with double

The victory over Chelsea saw David McGoldrick finally add goals to the selfless role he fills so well in Sheffield United's team.

The 32-year-old ended his 25-game wait for a top-flight goal with the opener, and his second came after Oli McBurnie's first-half header to seal the victory.

"Strikers need to score goals and we need to be more clinical," Wilder said. "David understands that, but there are other aspects he brings to the team - work-ethic, talent and he links the attack. He's a round peg in a round hole.

"It's great that he's got off the mark, I just wish there were 30,000 in this stadium because they would have taken the roof off tonight because they know what he brings to the football club and I certainly know what he brings to the team."