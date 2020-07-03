Eni Aluko to address MPs on lack of BAME representation in sports leadership roles

Eni Aluko will speak to the DCMS committee on Tuesday

Eni Aluko will address MPs next week on the lack of black, Asian and minority ethnic representation in sports leadership roles.

The Aston Villa Women sporting director and former England international has been called to an evidence session of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee on Tuesday.

The lack of BAME representation at the upper echelons of UK sport has been highlighted by the focus on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Nicolas Pepe, Matteo Guendouzi and Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter

Also addressing MPs will be Paul Cleal, non-executive director and adviser to several sporting bodies, including the Premier League where he sits on the Equality Standard Panel.

Paul Elliott, the chair of the FA's inclusion advisory board, has established a voluntary Equality In Football Leadership code to improve diversity among football clubs and governing bodies at all levels.

UK Athletics chief executive Joanna Coates has set out the work being done within her organisation, but concedes it is not enough and there is much more to do.

The governing body is looking to appoint an ethnic diversity and inclusion (ED&I) advocate to highlight key issues in this area, to support ED&I lead Donna Fraser.

It is also working to appoint an executive sponsor or 'race champion' to provide visible leadership on race and ethnicity.