Timothy Castagne: Leicester in talks with Atalanta over signing full-back

Timothy Castagne joined Atalanta from Genk three years ago

Leicester are in talks with Atalanta over signing full-back Timothy Castagne.

The Foxes are keen to add cover at left-back after selling Ben Chilwell to Chelsea last week.

Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico and Castagne's Atalanta team-mate Robin Gosens are also on Leicester's shortlist, but the 24-year-old Belgian is their top target.

Castagne is keen to move to the Premier League and is likely to be cheaper than Tagliafico or Gosens because he only has one year remaining on his contract.

Castagne helped Atalanta to a third-place finish in Serie A and the Champions League quarter-finals last season.

He primarily played as a right-wing-back for the Italian side but is capable of playing on the left and in a back four.

