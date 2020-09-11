Mason Greenwood: Manchester United forward training alone as he awaits coronavirus test results

Mason Greenwood breached coronavirus protocols in Iceland while on international duty with England

Mason Greenwood is training away from the rest of the Manchester United squad as he awaits the results of his coronavirus test.

The 18-year-old forward was sent home after he and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, 20, breached quarantine rules while on international duty with England in Iceland last week.

Both players apologised for their actions, which England manager Gareth Southgate described as "naive".

Greenwood training alone is not a punishment from United, the club are simply following protocols, with the forward unable to rejoin the group until his results come back negative.

It means Greenwood, who scored 17 goals in all competitions during his first full season with the senior squad, will be unable to feature in United's pre-season friendly against Aston Villa on Saturday at Villa Park.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side play their first Premier League fixture on September 19 against Crystal Palace as they were given an extra week off after reaching the latter stages of last season's Europa League.

United said they were "disappointed with the actions of Mason Greenwood over this situation" and it is understood they will await the findings of the FA's investigation before deciding what action to take against the teenager.

Foden and Greenwood allegedly met two women in a different part of the hotel away from the bio-secure area the England team were staying.

Icelandic police are continuing their investigation and will interview the two women and have not ruled out possible prosecutions against them.

Both players have each been fined 250,000 Icelandic Krona (£1,360) for the rule breach, Iceland's police force confirmed to Sky Sports News. The fine must be paid by the individuals themselves and not by the FA or their clubs.

