Chris Smalling: Manchester United defender training away from first team ahead of potential Roma transfer

1:13 The Transfer Show's Kaveh Solhekol says Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is not training with the first team ahead of a potential move to Roma The Transfer Show's Kaveh Solhekol says Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is not training with the first team ahead of a potential move to Roma

Chris Smalling has returned to Manchester United training but is working away from the first-team set-up, with negotiations ongoing over a proposed return to Roma.

The 30-year-old central defender spent last season on loan at Roma and made 37 appearances in all competitions as the club finished fifth in Serie A.

Smalling was deemed surplus to requirements by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last summer after the club signed Harry Maguire for £80m, and with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly also in the squad's defensive ranks.

Smalling impressed during a season-long loan at Roma last term, scoring three goals

Smalling has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford, but United are understood to be willing to sell for around £20m.

The England international, who was the subject of interest from Newcastle earlier this summer, has made over 300 appearances for United since signing from Fulham in 2010.

Transfer Centre LIVE!

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.