Toni Leistner: Hamburg player apologises after climbing into stands and grabbing Dynamo Dresden fan

The German FA has opened an investigation into Toni Leistner after the Hamburg defender climbed into the stands to confront Dynamo Dresden fans on Monday night.

The incident happened after the full-time whistle in Hamburg's 4-1 loss in the first round of the German Cup, which coincided with Leistner's return to his hometown and former club he played for between 2010 and 2014.

The former Queens Park Rangers defender was due to give an interview to Sky in Germany reporter Jurek Rohrberg at full-time but climbed into the stands after hearing verbal abuse directed at him.

He then went to confront a section of the Dynamo fans, grabbing one of them by the shirt collar and shoving him into the ground before being pushed away by fans and forced to leave the stand by stewards.

Leistner resumed his interview looking extremely irritated and later released a statement on his Instagram account, claiming the insults he heard was "massively below the belt", but apologising unreservedly for his actions.

"I received some massive insults from the stands in my hometown after the game," he said.

"Usually, I can handle that but then it went below the belt against my family, my wife and my daughter. At that moment my fuse blew especially as this was already an extremely emotional game for me.

"Something like this should not happen - I am a family man who wants to serve as a role model. I apologise for my behaviour and can only promise that - no matter what insults are thrown at me - something like this will never happen again."

The incident happened with a crowd of 10,053 present at the Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion, the biggest attendance in Germany since the coronavirus lockdown.

The German Football Association will now open an investigation into the incident and will look at all video footage and hear testimony, including the versions of Leistner and the fan who he attacked.

According to Sky in Germany, a decision could be reached before Hamburg's next league game on Friday and it is unlikely the 30-year-old will go unpunished.

Dynamo Dresden condemned the "shameful" incident, and defended their former player, saying they will investigate to find those responsible for the verbal abuse.

"It's just shameful that Toni Leistner was offended in such a way by a fan of his home club after the game," the club said on Twitter.

"We are looking for the person because we do not want to leave this incident where it is. Thanks to 99.9 per cent of all stadium visitors for your support!"

Later on Monday night, the club added on Instagram that Leistner may have made a mistake but he "has his heart in the right place" and will "always be welcome" in Dresden.

"Especially in times of success, one should show humility, gratitude and greatness. We all love football because it can release great emotions," the club said.

"And yes, people make mistakes. Toni Leistner is a Dresden boy who has his heart in the right place and has never forgotten where he comes from. Go on, Toni, you are always welcome here!"

Leistner's wife also condemned the incident and claimed the insults directed at her husband are part of a "big problem" in society.

Gerade in der Stunde des Erfolgs, sollte man Demut & Dankbarkeit zeigen. Wir alle lieben den Fußball, weil er große Emotionen freisetzen kann. Und ja, Menschen machen Fehler. Toni #Leistner ist ein Dresdner Junge, der sein Herz am rechten Fleck hat. Weiter geht’s, Toni! #sgd1953 pic.twitter.com/FuLre9TZYE — SG Dynamo Dresden (@DynamoDresden) September 14, 2020

"What many people forget is that, behind the professional footballer called Toni Leistner stands a person like me and you - a father and a husband," she said on her Instagram account.

"What was shown yesterday is a massive problem in today's society. The supposed anonymity on the internet, or in yesterday's case behind football's high walls, is used to insult strangers and for no reason.

"In my opinion, it is important to see such people not as "Dynamo Dresden" as a team but rather these individuals as part of a big problem."

Third-tier side Dynamo Dresden enjoyed a famous cup night as they won 4-1 over their second-division opponents thanks to goals from Yannick Stark, Robin Becker, Christoph Daferner and Sebastian Mai.