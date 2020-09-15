EFL clubs allowed up to 1,000 fans for pilot event matches this weekend

The request from EFL clubs for pilot events was granted by the UK government on Tuesday

EFL clubs have been given the go-ahead to run pilot events this weekend with up to 1,000 spectators allowed to attend matches.

An EFL spokesman said: "The EFL remains in discussions with the government about the pilot programme which may include a limited number of further pilot matches during September with capacity limited to 1,000.

"The league is clear in its view that social distancing can be applied safely in football stadia and that having crowds at matches is an absolutely essential part of helping to protect club finances, which remain under extreme pressure. Therefore, the successful delivery of further pilots will be an important step towards getting larger number of fans into grounds safely.

"The EFL will continue its dialogue with DCMS and the SGSA to ensure that evidence and insight secured from these events helps to inform the government's position on welcoming back supporters post October 1."

More to follow...