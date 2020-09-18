Sergio Aguero: Manchester City striker facing another two months out with knee injury

Sergio Aguero could be out for another two months due to the knee injury he suffered in June, Pep Guardiola says.

City's record goalscorer played for just 55 minutes after the 2019/20 season restarted but it was hoped that he would be able to return for the beginning of the new campaign after undergoing surgery.

Sergio Aguero is still recovering from knee surgery

However, as well as being ruled out of Manchester City's opening Premier League game of the season away at Wolves on Monday - live on Sky Sports - Aguero is also now set to miss the visit of Leicester later this month and the clash with Arsenal on October 17.

The 32-year-old's involvement in City's game against Liverpool at the Etihad on November 7 could also be in question.

Asked about Aguero's condition ahead of the trip to Wolves, Guardiola said: "We knew that the injury was difficult. He's doing the job. I think maybe in one month, two months, he will be ready.

"He has to come back on the pitch and regain the physical condition. Sergio was a long time and Sergio is not a guy who regains the physical condition quick.

"He still did not make one training session with us."

Defender Aymeric Laporte is also unlikely to feature at Molineux after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

Laporte was one of two players City reported had tested positive for the virus, along with Riyad Mahrez.

Guardiola said: "Riyad came back three or four days ago. He is training but today (Friday) was the first day that Aymeric Laporte came back to us.

"I think Riyad will be available but Laporte not yet."

'Messi explained his feelings'

Manchester City were heavily linked with Lionel Messi recently but a move for the six-time world player of the year did not materialise as the Argentine opted to stay with Barcelona.

Guardiola was not willing to discuss how seriously City entertained the idea of signing Messi.

The former Barcelona boss said: "I think I don't have to explain anything. Leo explained quite well his feelings and I don't have anything to add.

"He is a football player for Barcelona, the club I love."

'Foden knows he made mistake'

Guardiola said midfielder Phil Foden had responded well since returning to the club after breaking quarantine rules while on international duty.

Foden, 20, was sent home by England manager Gareth Southgate earlier this month after a disciplinary issue in Iceland.

Guardiola said: "He is well, (from) the time I saw him in these three or four days we were together. He knows he made a mistake and that is all."

Guardiola is now in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, but he says the uncertainty over his future will not affect how he operates in the coming season.

He said: "It is the same. I am in the same position. I come in to work every day harder and better than the previous seasons, and to do the best football as possible to win games and make people proud of our team. That is my job."

