Champions League 2020/21 draw: All you need to know

The Champions League draw for the 2020/21 season takes place this week, with the quartet of Premier League representatives set to learn their fate.

The annual draw for the group stages will take place after the last remaining play-off round ties are decided on Wednesday.

It was just six short weeks ago that Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon to claim their sixth European Cup, but they will begin their defence next month alongside 31 other clubs with dreams of reaching the final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul next May.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea will all be involved in this season's competition, as Sky Sports explains all you need to know ahead of this week's draw...

When is the Champions League draw?

The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw takes place Thursday at 5pm BST at the RTS studios in Geneva.

The Champions League group stage draw has been moved from Athens and will now be a behind-closed-doors event at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland.

European football's governing body confirmed the news on Tuesday, saying to stage the event in the Greek capital would "violate public health restrictions and constraints regarding indoor events" in the country.

How can I follow it?

There will be live coverage of the draw on Sky Sports News with a special hour-long programme, including former players from all four of the English clubs in the group stages.

We will also be live blogging the draw, bringing you all the news as it happens on skysports.com and our app.

How does it work?

The six winners of the play-off ties will join the 26 teams that have already booked their place in the group stage.

There are four teams in each group, one from each 'pot', which theoretically stops the strongest teams from knocking one another out too early.

The top pot, Pot 1, includes last season's Champions League winners Bayern Munich and Europa League winners Sevilla, as well as Liverpool and the rest of the domestic champions from the top-six performing leagues across Europe.

Club coefficient rankings determine Pots 2 to 4 while no team can play a club from their own association, meaning all Premier League clubs will be in different groups.

Who is involved in the draw?

Confirmed teams in the draw...

ESP (4): Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla

Who else could join?

The second legs of the play-off round takes place this week:

Slavia Prague (0) vs (0) Midtjylland

Maccabi Tel Aviv (1) vs (2) Red Bull Salzburg

Olympiakos (2) vs (0) Omonia

Molde (3) vs (3) Ferencvaros

Krasnodar (2) vs (1) PAOK

Gent (1) vs (2) Dynamo Kiev

What are the pots?

Pot 1: Bayern, Sevilla, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Porto.

Pot 2: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Ajax.

Pot 3: RB Leipzig, Inter Milan, Lazio, Atalanta, Dynamo Kiev/Gent

Pot 4: Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Rennes, Slavia Prague/Midtjylland, Molde/Ferencvaros

Pot 3 or 4 dependent on play-off results:

Lokomotiv Moscow

Marseille

Club Brugge

Red Bull Salzburg/Maccabi Tel Aviv

Olympiakos/Omonia

Krasnodar/PAOK

When does the football start?

The group stages get underway in the week of October 19, with six rounds of group games running through to mid-December.

Matchday 1: October 20/21

Matchday 2: October 27/28

Matchday 3: November 3/4

Matchday 4: November 24/25

Matchday 5: December 1/2

Matchday 6: December 8/9

Whoever is lucky enough to go all the way will go head to head at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul - where Liverpool beat AC Milan back in 2005 - on May 29.