Government to provide bailout for National League clubs

The Government is to provide financial help to National League clubs that will allow the season to start this weekend.

It will also stop National League North and South teams withdrawing from FA Cup qualifying games.

The exact details and amount of money being offered by the Government is still to be finalised.

The Government were keen to offer assurances to clubs that they could kick off the 2020/21 campaign this weekend.

Some clubs were understood to be considering pulling out of FA Cup matches to avoid triggering player contracts.

Macclesfield Town have been expelled from the National League 13 days after being wound up by the High Court.

The National League's board has passed a resolution to expel the Silkmen with effect from October 12.

The club has been suspended from the league prior to that date, with all scheduled fixtures before that date postponed.

On September 16, the Insolvency and Companies Court wound up the club over unpaid debts of more than £500,000.

Players and staff had been made redundant in the wake of the ruling.