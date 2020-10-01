Carabao Cup quarter-finals: Arsenal vs Manchester City, Everton vs Manchester United

Arsenal will host holders Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, with Manchester United heading to Everton.

Mikel Arteta, whose Arsenal side saw off Liverpool on penalties to reach the last eight, got the better of Guardiola in the FA Cup semi-finals last season en route to winning that trophy and the Spaniard will be hoping history can repeat itself against his fellow countryman in this competition.

Tottenham face an away trip to Championship side Stoke City, who knocked out last year's finalists Aston Villa, while Brentford will host Newcastle in the club's first League Cup quarter-final match.

All of the last-eight fixtures will be played on December 22/23, 2020.

Image: Joe Willock and Bernd Leno proved Arsenal's penalty heroes as the Gunners beat Liverpool to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Quarter-final draw

Stoke vs Tottenham

Brentford vs Newcastle

Arsenal vs Man City

Everton vs Man Utd

Redknapp's verdict

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp:

"Great draws. The one that stands out is Pep Guardiola vs Mikel Arteta - Arsenal are in really good form. It depends on what teams are put out but anything can happen and at this stage you're really close to a major trophy. I've been very impressed with Arsenal and it's going to be a very good game against City. Arteta was smiling about the draw - they're good friends but he'll still want to win!"

"Everton are in good shape too with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in form. For Ole to get a trophy and quieten everyone down would be so important. And it's a good draw for Tottenham - even though they'd want to be at home.

"Brentford-Newcastle is a tough one to call but I wouldn't be surprised if Brentford were to edge that one."

Arteta gunning for trophy

2:48 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his side controlled the game more than Liverpool and were deserved winners as the Gunners won 5-4 win on penalties in their Carabao Cup tie

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to Sky Sports:

"I'm really happy with the performance. The boys were exceptional. We controlled the spaces they like to have, we competed much better for first and second balls - the aggression was really high and put them under pressure.

"I was here, enjoying the victory a little bit - and now we have to play Man City! There are some tough teams now in the competition. It's a big challenge. We want to take every opportunity to win a trophy."

