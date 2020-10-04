Mikel Arteta 'confident' Arsenal will get deals done before transfer deadline

A "confident" Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are doing what they can to finalise deals ahead of Monday's deadline, having been heavily linked with Jorginho, Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar.

Chelsea's Jorginho is one of a number of midfielders Arsenal are interested in, while the Gunners are still pursuing a deal for Thomas Partey that could be part-funded by Lucas Torreira moving the other way to Atletico Madrid.

Reports in France, however, say talks over a deal have collapsed between Arsenal and Lyon for Aouar.

Speaking in his post-match press conference after the 2-1 win over Sheffield United, Arteta said: "I am confident we know exactly what we want to do. We are trying our best to finalise the deals. Let's see what happens. I cannot comment [on players]. At the moment there is nothing definite.

"I cannot discuss the players we want. We recognise certain positions we are short in numbers and quality.

"I'm really happy with the players that I have, that is my job. Whatever we can add, of course, we will try to do it but we have to be realistic. It's a give and take. Whoever jumps on the boat will be welcomed. We all share the same ambitions, we have a clear direction."

Though some Arsenal fans have been critical of the board for a lack of financial backing for Arteta, the Spaniard said: "I think that I always try to be honest and clear. I have 100 per cent backing from [the board]. I wouldn't say that if I didn't."

Wider: It's a red... where is the VAR?

David Luiz pulled Burke back in the fifth minute at the Emirates Stadium

There was controversy at the Emirates as early as the fifth minute; after Oliver Burke had closed down and blocked David Luiz, the defender, who was last man, grabbed onto the Scot's shirt before Bernd Leno rushed out to clear.

It's not clear whether Burke would have reached the ball before Leno, and Burke did not fall to the ground, but Wilder believes it was a definite red, and can't believe it wasn't referred to VAR.

"Well I'm sure he hasn't pulled his own shirt," Wilder said. "So someone has pulled it. For me it doesn't matter how much or how little he's pulled it, he's pulled it.

Luiz can be seen pulling Burke's shirt

"Where is VAR yet again? Why isn't he looking at it? A big decision yet again was not made. You need bits and pieces to fall for you. It doesn't make sense.

"I don't think my voice is big enough, but I thought VAR and the league was all about consistency. Should I say this, or shouldn't I... maybe I shouldn't, but I'm thinking about if it was another team, or another ground, maybe."

Sheffield United were on the wrong end of a similar incident in their 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa on September 21, after last defender John Egan was dismissed for tug on Ollie Watkins.

Wilder added in his post-match press conference: "He's got to show courage, and there's four or five making the decision. I see it, my coaches see it, all our subs see it, our players see it, but five people don't see it. He's pulled his shirt.

"They didn't go over to look at VAR, I don't understand why. It gave the opposition a massive advantage, I can't sit here and say we'd have definitely won, but we could have taken advantage, as Villa did when John was sent off."

Souness: Luiz should have seen red

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness believes David Luiz was lucky to still be on the pitch after he appeared to pull Oliver Burke's shirt when the Sheffield United man was about to run through on goal early in that first half, allowing Bernd Leno to get to the ball first and clear the danger.

"That is a sending-off," said Souness during the half-time break. "How can you not see that as someone pulling a shirt and not do something about it as a referee?

"How do you think the manager and team feel? They are looking for a break, that was their break, and they've been denied it."