Blackburn midfielder Bradley Johnson and Reading boss Veljko Paunovic win Sky Bet Championship September awards

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for September.

Johnson has been the driving force behind Blackburn's rampaging start to the season, scoring three goals all from outside the area and being involved in the moves that led to three more, from a more advanced midfield role than he enjoyed last season.

Johnson said: "I'm delighted to win this award, but it's not about me, it's about the team. The players have put in a lot of hard work over the last six months to develop a new way of playing and it's paying off in our performances. But the hard work doesn't stop now, we have to keep it going.

"Everyone who knows me knows that I like to have a shot from outside the box and fortunately the balls have been dropping for me and I've managed to score a few goals in our opening games. The way we play, we're always going to create chances, so hopefully I can chip in with a few more and we can have a successful season."

Image: Reading boss Veljko Paunovic is the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for September

Reading manager Veljko Paunović has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for September.

Paunovic was another managerial appointment which left the Reading fans nonplussed. That was until his new team earned nine points from nine in September. His players' attitude and battling style have won them over, too.

Paunović said: "It is an absolute honour to accept this award and I am privileged to be the one who accepts it on behalf of the players, my coaching staff, the fans and all those at the club who have wholeheartedly supported us from the moment I was appointed as manager. This is for the whole Reading family.

"As I said in my first interview when I arrived in the country, this club and the players who play for it come first. I am just here to work for them. I have to thank the owners for the resources they have given us and the great working environment we benefit from every day.

"This good start has been a direct result of a lot of hard work and total commitment from everyone at Reading Football Club. A good start is all it is, however. So we will all continue to give everything to grow our identity, build a winning culture and collectively improve as we go forward together."

Sky Bet League One

Player: Madger Gomes, Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Madger Gomes has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for September.

The elegant Spaniard strode through opposing defences carrying the ball forward at will in September and scoring a goal in every game. His goals were easy on the eye, too - a left-footed curler, a long-range effort and a stinging strike.

Gomes said: "I've been playing regularly and working hard to help the team, and every time I wear the shirt I give my best wherever the manager needs me.

"I think the goals have been a result of playing with more confidence, I know the league better now and have a better reading of the game.

"I've managed to work myself into space to receive the ball in good areas, and that's when I've been able to get my shots away."

Manager: Paul Lambert, Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for September.

Lambert has been here before. 12 months ago, his side made a similar start to September's maximum nine points from nine. While that didn't ultimately lead to promotion, his youthful side look determined to atone this time.

Lambert said: "It's a joint effort from the staff and the players. Without the players and the staff, you don't really get anything like that. Big thanks go to them.

"I'm at the forefront of it but without the staff and the players and everybody pulling together these sort of things tend not to come around too often."

Sky Bet League Two

Player: Ian Henderson, Salford City

Salford City striker Ian Henderson has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for September.

Unwanted by Rochdale, Henderson has taken his scoring boots to Salford and carried on doing what he does best. Four goals in three games included a hat-trick at Grimsby where he calmly despatched two penalties - evidence of his leadership qualities.

Salford manager Graham Alexander said: "We are delighted Hendo has received this award. The quality in his play and commitment to his profession are a great example and he's made a massive impact since he joined.

"He's a joy to work with and we look forward to seeing his contribution to the team continue throughout the season in the same vein."

Manager: Mark Bonner, Cambridge United

Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for September.

The six-month break between seasons ground to a halt the momentum Bonner built up in January and February. It didn't deter his team from going undefeated, collecting seven points from three games with an 8-0 goal differential.

Bonner said: "I'm really pleased and grateful for the recognition because it's reflective of a good month for us as a team, albeit after only three League games with two wins, a draw and no goals conceded. We'd have taken that before a ball was kicked though, and it reflects a nice beginning to the season for us.

"We have to maintain that, because ultimately we have to get to a point as a team where we put ourselves in positions to win individual and team accolades in a month where we play eight games."