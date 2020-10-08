England 3-0 Wales: Player ratings as Jack Grealish stars on first start

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a debut goal as England won 3-0 against Wales at Wembley, while Conor Coady and Danny Ings also scored their first goals for their country.

Jack Grealish was not among the goalscorers but delivered an outstanding performance on his first start for Gareth Southgate's much-changed team.

But what did Ryan Giggs learn about his players? Here are the player ratings...

Nick Pope - 7

With questions over Jordan Pickford's form, this was a big night for Pope and he did not let his country down with a solid performance. One big claim midway through the first half was typical of his willingness to collect crosses, while he also smothered well at the feet of Kieffer Moore. The Burnley man's much-discussed footwork did not cause any problems.

Joe Gomez - 6

This was a chance to forget the Aston Villa debacle, a performance that would be enough to knock anyone's confidence, and he did so well enough. Showed some intent with his passing on the right side of a back three, almost unlocking the opposition with one raking ball.

Conor Coady - 7

What a night for Coady as he scored a goal and found himself in possession of the captain's armband while making only his second England appearance. There weren't too many of his trademark diagonal long passes but the Wolves skipper will more than settle for another clean sheet and his first senior goal since converting a penalty against Bolton in April 2018.

Image: Conor Coady celebrates scoring his first England goal against Wales

Michael Keane - 6

Rewarded for Everton's strong start with a place on the left side of a back three and did not look entirely comfortable in that position. He was beaten by Moore to one long ball but generally looked solid, mixing up his passing. Switched to the right later in the game.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Captain for the first time, he produced a good performance worthy of the honour. Involved in the build-up to the opening goal, Trippier also delivered the menacing free-kick for the second. Distribution was not always spot on as he was pushed back at times during the first half but this was an assured display from the Atletico Madrid player.

Kalvin Phillips - 6

Phillips has enhanced reputation even since winning his previous England cap, having been an integral part of the Leeds team that has lit up the opening weeks of the Premier League season. Did not have it all his own way in the middle of the pitch but his range of passing began to be seen when the game opened up in the second half.

Harry Winks - 6

The hope was that Winks would add something different in the middle after Phillips and Declan Rice had looked a little one-dimensional against Denmark. Was solid enough without really convincing that he has the tools to unlock opponents from deeper areas.

Bukayo Saka - 6

In for his England debut at left wing-back, Saka made a nervy start. One defensive header back into a dangerous area allowed an opportunity for Wales and he was both dispossessed and dribbled by too easily early on. But grew into the game and began to show what he could do - even going close to scoring with a deflected effort in the second half.

Jack Grealish - 8

Superb display. Oozing confidence from the outset, Grealish was the outstanding player on the pitch and it was his quality that opened up Wales for the opening goal. Aside from that classy assist, his running from deep caused plenty of problems, winning the free-kick for the second goal. He even did his fair share of defensive work. Grealish is here to stay.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 8

The top scorer in the Premier League came in for his debut and carried on where he left off for Everton by grabbing a goal. It was what has become a typical Calvert-Lewin goal - first time from close range, this time with his head. His hold-up play was also strong and there were some clever runs in behind the Wales defence even before his goal. Very impressive.

Danny Ings - 7

The senior man up top for England on the night that he won only his third cap. He pressed from the front right from the outset and then delivered an imaginative pass in behind to set up Calvert-Lewin soon after. But the moment that will make this a game to remember came when his overhead kick found the back of the net for his first ever England goal.

Image: Danny Ings scores an acrobatic third for England against Wales

SUBS

Reece James - 6

Awarded his international debut and it was a nice time to make it just as England began to take control of the game. Solid enough performance from the Chelsea youngster.

Tyrone Mings - 6

Seemed to be enjoying himself, taking a few risks at the back, but his most important impact came at the other end of the pitch where he won the header to set up England's third goal.

Mason Mount - 6

The Chelsea man operated in that right pocket and was busy. Almost brought the fourth goal by threading the ball through to Ings and taking up a good position in the penalty box.

James Ward-Prowse - N/A

Fourth cap for the Southampton midfielder and added something a bit different in midfield with his willingness to attempt the occasional longer pass as well as retaining it short.

Harvey Barnes - N/A

Yet another debut. Had one opening but did not have too much time to show off that ability to drive the defence that has been a feature of his Premier League performances.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - N/A

Had a couple of dangerous runs at the Wales defence from that left channel but could not find the killer touch once he reached the penalty box. Just a second cap for the Arsenal man.

WALES

Wayne Hennessey - 7

On the night that Hennessey equalled the international appearance tally of the legendary Neville Southall, there was to be no clean sheet for the Crystal Palace goalkeeper. He was rooted to his line when Calvert-Lewin headed home from close range but couldn't do much for the other two and made excellent saves from a couple of deflected efforts.

Connor Roberts - 6

Solid enough in both his marking and his distribution, even getting forward well in the first half as Wales had rather more of the ball than might have been expected. Despite this being a friendly international, went into the book before the break for a late challenge on Saka.

Joe Rodon - 6

The Swansea central-back continues to be linked with Tottenham and finding himself up against two in-form Premier League strikers was a useful test in what was just his fifth international cap. Withstood the challenge well enough in the air and on the ground in the first half but found himself withdrawn by Ryan Giggs at the interval.

Chris Mepham - 5

Difficult night for the Bournemouth defender as he found himself outmatched by Calvert-Lewin. The physical tussle was tough enough but his role in the goal that gave England the lead will disappoint him - losing his man in the box. There was an opportunity to make amends at the other end but Mepham's header only looped into the hands of Pope.

Ben Davies - 6

His place is vulnerable at Tottenham following the arrival of Sergio Reguilon but Davies remains a key figure for his country. In fact, he has more international caps than the entire England starting line-up for this match. Got forward at times without much to show for it.

Ethan Ampadu - 5

This was a real learning curve for Ampadu. He had plenty of the ball in midfield and showed a willingness to carry it but there were mistakes too - wayward passes and moments where he was dispossessed. Should have done more to stop the cross for the opening goal too. Substituted in the second half after a series of fouls on Grealish.

Joe Morrell - 6

Yet to feature for Bristol City this season but Morrell still had a run out for the national team and competed well in a congested midfield. Was substituted by Giggs at half-time.

Jonny Williams - 6

Another who found himself caught up in the midfield melee at times, struggling for space, and while he was hustled off the ball on occasion there was a willingness to get on the ball when he could. Quiet evening for the Charlton Athletic midfielder.

Tyler Roberts - 6

Roberts had just one Premier League appearance to his name prior to this season but has been part of the effervescent Leeds team and should have come into this game in confident mood. He was assured enough on the right wing before being moved up top but did not really come particularly close to opening his goal account at international level.

Rabbi Matondo - 6

Matondo had a busy evening in which he showcased both the strengths and weaknesses of his game. The Schalke youngster's purposeful running with the ball at his feet certainly caught the eye and that ability to carry the ball is a useful weapon. But the final ball was not always there and he was guilty of being dispossessed in some dangerous areas.

Kieffer Moore - 6

The Cardiff forward found himself up against three central defenders and might have been expecting to feed off scraps but he made a nuisance of himself early on and had a chance on his left foot that went wide. An even better opening followed but he was denied by Pope - an incident in which he picked up an injury and found himself substituted before the break.

SUBS

Neco Williams - 6

The Liverpool youngster sees more action at right-back but Moore's injury saw him pressed into action during the first half on the right side of midfield ahead of Connor Roberts.

Ben Cabango - 5

Came on for the second half to win his second international cap for Wales. Might have done more to prevent Coady having a clear run for the goal that doubled England's lead.

Dylan Levitt - 5

Another who was introduced at half-time, but was not able to help turn the tide for Wales. Booked for a nasty challenge on Winks as his studs caught the calf of the midfielder.

Will Vaulks - 5

The Cardiff midfielder came on during the second half but was unable to impress and will feel he should have been closer to Ings who had too much space to score England's third.

Chris Gunter - N/A

Given a brief cameo appearance at Wembley to mark his 97th cap for Wales.

Matthew Smith - NA

Another who came on with the game already lost.

What's next?

Both sides now turn their focus to the UEFA Nations League. England face Belgium in Group A2 live on Sky Sports Football HD from 4.30pm on Sunday, with kick-off at 5pm, while Wales are up against the Republic of Ireland in Group B4, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Football HD at 1.30pm ahead of the 2pm kick-off.