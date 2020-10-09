Nations League Live on Sky: Germany, Spain in action

There are seven Nations League games taking place this Saturday with all fixtures, including Spain vs Switzerland and Ukraine vs Germany, live on Sky Sports. All the team news, plus the players to watch...

Spain vs Switzerland - Fati set for starring role?

Image: Barcelona's Fati and Adama Traore are part of an exciting new-look Spain

Spain vs Switzerland - 7.45pm kick-off, live on the Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm

Team news: Spain are without Dani Carvajal for the foreseeable future with a knee injury and could feature Sergi Roberto again having started there against Portugal on Wednesday but Sevilla's Jesus Navas will compete for the right-back berth.

Fabian Ruiz is not able to meet up with the squad after Napoli placed their squad in quarantine following two positive tests leading up to their postponed fixture so Rodri and Sergio Busquets are in competition to start in a midfield three.

2:46 Highlights of the international friendly between Portugal and Spain

David de Gea is expected to return in goal after Kepa Arrizabalaga started the 0-0 draw with Portugal.

Switzerland welcome back Xherdan Shaqiri after a second test for coronavirus returned negative. Manuel Akanji is ruled out with the virus, however, while Renato Steffen is injured.

Player watch: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara tested positive for coronavirus so will be missing here once more, but there is plenty of Premier League interest. Wolves' Adama Traore could make his competitive debut after an encouraging cameo off the bench in the midweek friendly.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka will feature for Switzerland in the centre of midfield while Leeds' record signing Rodrigo Moreno is once more expected to be included. Barcelona's Ansu Fati is in line for only his third senior cap.

Ukraine vs Germany - Can Werner rediscover his form?

Image: Timo Werner will be looking to kick-start his season against Ukraine

Ukraine vs Germany - 7.45pm kick-off, live on the Sky Sports Football red button from 7.40pm

Team news: Germany will welcome back Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry after the Bayern Munich quartet were exempt from playing in the friendly against Turkey. Real Madrid's Toni Kroos and Chelsea's Timo Werner have also bolstered the squad having sat out the midweek 3-3 draw.

Marcel Halstenberg and Lukas Klostermann complete the new faces in the German ranks with Joachim Low releasing Mahmoud Dahoud, Nico Schulz, Benjamin Henrichs, Niklas Stark and Nadiem Amiri following their participation against Turkey.

4:42 Highlights of the international friendly between Germany and Turkey

Ukraine face a selection crisis after a number of their players were declared unavailable for selection due to injuries and positive coronavirus test results.

Head coach Andriy Shevchenko named 45-year-old assistant coach Oleksandr Shovkovskiy on the bench against France but goalkeeper Mykita Shevchenko has been called up to join the squad.

Mykola Matvienko and Junior Moraes have withdrawn from the squad after their tests came out positive but Viktor Kovalenko, Romero Marlos and Valery Bondar have been called up. Heorhiy Bushchan conceded seven on debut against France but is expected to stay in goal.

Image: Andriy Yarmolenko is in line to feature for Ukraine against Germany

Player watch: Ruslan Malinovskyi will shoulder Ukraine's creative onus in the No 10 role but there are other dangerous members of Shevchenko's team.

West Ham's mercurial talent Andriy Yarmolenko will provide a threat cutting in from the right while Spain will also have to be mindful of Viktor Tshyankov, who has three goals for Dinamo Kyiv this season. Roman Yaremchuk will likely lead the line for Ukraine.

Chelsea outcast Antonio Rudiger was substituted after an hour against Turkey but could be in line for another start as part of a three-man defence alongside Emre Can and Niklas Sule.

Kai Havertz is starting to find his feet at Chelsea, and Low could operate him in the No 10 role behind Timo Werner and Gnabry.

Other matches on Sky

All other Nations League games on Saturday will be available on Sky Sports Football, via the red button or the Sky Sports app: