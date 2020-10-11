Women's Super League round-up: Arsenal and Everton maintain perfect starts

Arsenal and Everton maintained the only remaining 100 per cent starts in the Barclays FA Women's Super League with victories over Brighton and West Ham respectively.

A 5-0 victory with goals from Vivianne Miedema (two), Danielle Van De Donk, Jen Beattie and Lotte Wubben-Moy boosted Arsenal's goal difference significantly to put them ahead of Everton, with both clubs recording four wins out of four.

Arsenal have now scored at least four goals in five successive games against Hope Powell's Brighton in the WSL. Joe Montemurro's Arsenal face north London rivals Spurs in their next WSL fixture.

Everton beat West Ham 3-1 at home courtesy of two goals from captain Lucy Graham after Nicoline Sorensen's opener was cancelled out by Kenza Dali.

With four consecutive wins, the Toffees have achieved their longest FA WSL winning streak since August 2011.

Image: Emma Hayes' Chelsea beat Man City 3-1

Unbeaten Chelsea moved into third, two points behind, after inflicting Manchester City's first defeat of the season.

Maren Mjelde, Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby all scored in a 3-1 win for the hosts, after Chloe Kelly had briefly reduced the deficit from the penalty spot.

City's first loss of the season saw them slip down to fifth position, with Emma Hayes' side two points adrift of joint leaders Everton and Arsenal.

Claudia Walker scored the only goal of the game as Birmingham beat Reading 1-0 to give Carla Ward her first league win in charge.

Walker's winner came in the 72nd minute when she slotted home a low left-footed shot following good work down the right by Sarah Mayling.