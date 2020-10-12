Paul Scholes named Salford City interim head coach after Graham Alexander sacking

Salford City co-owner Paul Scholes has been appointed interim head coach of the League Two club after manager Graham Alexander was sacked.

Graham was informed of the club's decision to terminate his contract on Monday morning, with the club fifth in League Two after two wins in five matches this season.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes, who had a brief and unsuccessful spell in charge of Oldham in 2019 - the first managerial role of his career, will oversee first-team proceedings as the club search for a new manager.

Scholes part owns Salford City with his former Class of '92 team-mates Gary and Phil Neville, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt. They control a combined 50 per cent stake in the club.

It is not the first time Scholes has made the switch from the boardroom to the dugout at Salford. He and Phil Neville oversaw a 2-1 win over Kendal Town in 2015 following manager Phil Power's exit.

The United connection at Salford will be strengthened further with Scholes being joined by Paul Joyce as his assistant. Joyce was manager of the United reserves and also had a spell in charge at Wigan.

A club statement read: "Salford City Football Club announces that manager Graham Alexander has left the club with immediate effect. The club met with Graham this morning and after discussion have agreed to part company.

1:54 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Salford and Tranmere

"The club would like to thank Graham for his contribution and all his hard work. In his first season he guided the team to Wembley, resulting in promotion to League 2 and in his second season he reached the Leasing.com Trophy final.

"The club would like to wish him all the best and success in the future.

"First team coach, Chris Lucketti, will also leave the club.

"Paul Scholes will act as the interim head coach while the club looks to secure a new manager. Warren Joyce, currently in isolation, will join Paul once he is able to."